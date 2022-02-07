Sex ratio at birth dropped in Kurukshetra district last year

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, February 6

After witnessing an upward trend for a couple of years, the sex ratio at birth dropped 17 points to 921 girls per 1,000 boys in the Kurukshetra district last year.

As per the data, the figure stood at 743 in 2012 and improved to 887 girls per 1,000 boys in 2013. It witnessed a continuous decline for the next three years — 869 in 2014, 860 in 2015 and 859 in 2016. The situation improved in 2017 and the sex ratio increased to 924 and remained static at 924 in 2018 too.

The sex ratio improved to 928 and then further to 938 in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but it dropped to 921 last year. The state average was 914.

As per the data procured from the Health Department, 16,130 children — 8,398 boys and 7,732 girls — were born in Kurukshetra district last year.

A senior health official said strict measures taken by the Health Department over the years had helped the district in improving its sex ratio at birth. But due to the pandemic, the health officials got busy with the Covid duties and somewhere the violators of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act had taken advantage of the situation.

Meanwhile, officials who conduct raids, have sought more powers for themselves, especially for inter-state raids, as they experience lack of support from their counterparts in other states during raids, particularly Uttar Pradesh.

“Tightening the noose around violators of the PCPNDT Act and MTP Act, the department has caught 158 persons, including doctors and touts, for their involvement in sex-determination rackets since 2016. As many as 53 raids, including 18 under the MTP Act, have been conducted since 2016,” said Dr RK Sahai, Deputy Civil Surgeon and nodal officer for the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The department has even conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh. The pandemic has definitely made its impact, as the department got busy with the Covid duties,” Dr RK Sahai said.

“Efforts are being made to improve the sex ratio and strict action would be taken against the people involved in sex-determination test rackets. Whenever we get a tip-off that any person is involved in a sex-determination test, a team is formed and efforts are made to trap violators,”

Dr RK Sahai added.

“The identity of the informer is not revealed and they are given incentives. The informers are given Rs 1 lakh each for helping the department in busting gender test rackets. Last month, Rs 4 lakh were given to four informers for their help in previous raids. The department is doing enforcement, but the things will not change until the mindset of people is changed,”

Dr RK Sahai said.