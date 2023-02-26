Sex ratio at birth improves in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 25

After witnessing a drop for two consecutive years, the sex ratio at birth improved by 26 points to 934 girls per 1,000 boys in Ambala last year. As per the data procured from the Health Department, the sex ratio in Ambala improved gradually between 2014 and 2017 — 865 girls per 1,000 boys in 2014, 874 in 2015, 912 in 2016, and 925 in 2017 — and then it witnessed a marginal drop at 916 in 2018.

However, in 2019 the district registered its best sex ratio since 2014 with 959 girls per 1,000 boys. The number of girls per 1,000 boys saw a decline in the next two years — 931 in 2020 and 908 in 2021 — but it increased to 934 in 2022.

Since 2015, 58 raids busting sex determination test rackets were conducted, of which 33 raids were interstate. During the raids, 162 persons, including quacks, touts and doctors, were caught.

Nodal officer for the implementation of the PC-PNDT Act, Dr Balwinder Kaur, said: “Sincere efforts are being made to improve the sex ratio and raids are conducted whenever there is information about any person being involved in the sex determination test racket. Not only in Haryana, but teams go to other states as well to conduct raids.”