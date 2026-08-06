Sex ratio decline in Hisar triggers tighter monitoring of illegal practices

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Health officials, however, said the SRB improved to 902 girls per 1,000 boys by the end of July. The district administration has directed health authorities to intensify monitoring and enforcement under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act to curb illegal sex determination and unlawful abortions in the district.

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According to the latest implementation review conducted by the Hisar Health Department, 127 functional facilities registered under the PCPNDT Act and 49 facilities registered under the MTP Act are being monitored in the district.

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During the review period, health authorities inspected 30 PCPNDT-registered facilities and four MTP centres. One MTP centre was placed under suspension following the inspections.

A case was also registered by Hisar Police on July 8, 2026, under FIR number 228 at Police Station City Hisar against an illegal MTP centre. The Health Department is conducting reverse tracking of the case and has submitted a report to police recommending the addition of Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the MTP Act in the FIR.

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Dr Anamika Bishnoi, in-charge of the PCPNDT cell of the Health Department in Hisar, said the latest figures showed the SRB stood at 902 girls per 1,000 boys by the end of July.

She said that since Hisar is a medical hub, pregnant women from neighbouring districts as well as neighbouring states such as Rajasthan and Punjab visit hospitals in the district for deliveries. Therefore, the figure of 902:1,000 does not represent only Hisar district residents but includes all births taking place in hospitals located in Hisar.

Dr Bishnoi said the actual SRB indicator for Hisar district, based on figures till June, was 972 girls per 1,000 boys. “About 30 per cent of child births registered in hospitals in Hisar are from other districts and states,” she said.

She added that the department had strengthened inspections, surveillance and action against illegal sex determination networks and unauthorised abortion practices in the district. The data from Hisar also reflected continued monitoring of demographic indicators, she said.

A district spokesperson said, “The district review recorded a village-wise sex ratio of 973 up to June 2026, compared to 922 up to June 2025, while the Civil Registration System (CRS) sex ratio stood at 902 up to July 2026 and 947 for July 2026 alone.”

According to CRS data, Hisar district recorded 18,273 births between January and July 2026, including 9,605 boys and 8,668 girls, resulting in a cumulative sex ratio of 902.

The CRS sex ratio for the period from February to June 2026 was 914, which improved to 920 after including July 2026 figures.

Month-wise CRS data for 2026 showed variations in the sex ratio. In January, the district recorded 2,869 births, including 1,579 boys and 1,290 girls, resulting in a sex ratio of 817.

In February, out of 2,960 births — 1,602 boys and 1,358 girls — the sex ratio stood at 848.

The ratio improved significantly in March, when 2,602 births were recorded, comprising 1,309 boys and 1,293 girls, taking the sex ratio to 988.

In April, the district recorded 2,308 births — 1,191 boys and 1,117 girls — with a sex ratio of 938. May also recorded a ratio of 938, with 2,459 births comprising 1,269 boys and 1,190 girls.

In June, the district registered 2,335 births, including 1,248 boys and 1,087 girls, with the sex ratio declining to 871. The figure improved again in July, when 2,740 births were registered, including 1,407 boys and 1,333 girls, taking the sex ratio to 947.

Overall, from January to July 2026, Hisar district recorded 18,273 births, including 9,605 boys and 8,668 girls, with the cumulative CRS sex ratio standing at 902.

Officials said strict implementation of the PCPNDT Act remained crucial to prevent misuse of ultrasound technology for sex selection. Enforcement of the MTP Act aimed to ensure that legal abortion services were provided only through authorised channels and that illegal practices were detected through systematic tracking.

A private hospital operator and practitioner in Barwala town of Hisar district, Dr Anant Ram, has faced repeated action for alleged violations under the Act. He has faced criminal cases under the PCPNDT Act eight times so far.

He was arrested after a raid in January this year while allegedly conducting an illegal sex determination test at a private clinic in the Azad Nagar police station area. The raid was conducted by a Health Department team led by Dr Anamika Bishnoi.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the PCPNDT Act, along with Sections 120-B and 34 of the IPC.

Dr Anant Ram’s previous record shows that he had faced multiple cases related to illegal sex determination tests, with cases registered in 1999, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021 and October 2023.

In one such instance in October 2023, health authorities from Hisar and Sirsa had busted a racket linked to foetal sex determination, leading to action against him.

He later came out of jail after receiving default bail in April this year, as police failed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

Dr Bishnoi said his licence had been cancelled.