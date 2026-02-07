Sex ratio dips below 800 in 43 Rohtak villages; DC cracks whip

Rohtak, which is considered the political capital of Haryana and a major educational hub with three government universities and several colleges, has been struggling for the past three years to cross the 900 mark in the sex ratio at birth (SRB).

As per official information, 43 villages in the district recorded an SRB of less than 800 in 2025.

The district health authorities suffered a setback last year when Rohtak narrowly missed the target, falling short by just two points. The district recorded an SRB of 898 in 2025, which remains significantly lower than the state’s average SRB of 923.

Data shows that Rohtak had registered an SRB of 945 in 2021, which declined to 934 in 2022 and further dropped sharply to 883 in 2023. Though there was a marginal improvement in 2024 (888), the district still failed to cross the critical 900 mark.

These villages include Nasir Pur, Shimli, Singhpura KH, Kutana, Indergarh, Garhi, Patwapur, Pilana, Kanheli, Atail, Asthal Bohar, Karontha, Chandi, Kisrenti, Makrauli Kalan, Baland, Sunaria Kalan, Bhaisru Kalan, Chamaria, Ghillor Khurd, Balam, Kharak Jatan, Nandal and Sundana.

Taking serious note of the situation, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta has cracked the whip on health officials, directing them to ensure compulsory registration of every pregnant woman, enforce strict monitoring of all expectant mothers, maintain checks on ultrasound centres and achieve 100 per cent immunisation coverage for pregnant women and children.

Gupta also directed the health officials to conduct regular inspections of ultrasound centres across the district to ensure that only pregnant women linked with ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID undergo ultrasound examination. He further instructed the officials to strictly implement the reverse tracking system to prevent any violations.

Meanwhile, reviewing maternal and child health indicators, the DC has called for intensified efforts to further reduce maternal and infant mortality. He directed that anaemia among pregnant women be tackled through timely supplementation and follow-up.

Emphasising maternal safety, Gupta reiterated that 100 per cent institutional deliveries should be ensured and that special attention should be paid to complete immunisation of children. Anaemia screening is being undertaken in coordination with ICDS and the Education Department, with assured supplementation for pregnant women.

“Rohtak is steadily emerging as a model district in digital and preventive healthcare. The district is leading in the state in providing zero-dose vaccination to newborns and is moving decisively from treatment-centric systems to a health-assurance approach that guarantees dignity, transparency and accountability for citizens,” said the DC.

Gupta further maintained that under the Man Saarthi programme, wellness corners have been set up in schools and primary health centres, tele-psychiatry services were operational, and the District Mental Health Helpline (8295474838) was functioning from 9 am to 3 pm.