Sexagenarian ‘abducted’ over family dispute

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 2

A 60-year-old man was allegedly abducted in a car in front of his house in DLF Phase 3 by a relative over a family dispute. The kidnappers left the man in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area from where the police rescued him. According to a complaint filed by Amit Kumar, a resident of U Block in DLF Phase 3, his father Kiran Pal went out for a walk at around 7 pm on Sunday and when he did not return for hours, Amit checked the CCTV footage installed at his house and came to know about the “abduction”. He blamed his brother-in-law Sanjay, a resident of Prahlad Garhi in Ghaziabad.

Amit further informed that he had a dispute with his wife who along with their daughter had been living with her parents for the past two-and-a-half year. An FIR was lodged against Sanjay and others under Section 365 of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Sunday night and police teams started searching for the victim.

A senior police officer said a raid was conducted at Sanjay’s house but he was not there. On Monday morning, the accused left Kiran Pal in Anand Vihar, Delhi, from where Kiran Pal called his son using a phone of a passerby. Subsequently, a police team took him to Gurugram. “The victim was beaten up. His condition is stable,” the police officer added.

