Sextortionists dupe CA of Rs 40,000

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 30

A chartered accountant (CA) was trapped into sextortion in Gurugram, forcing him to cough up Rs 40,000. An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station, West, on Wednesday, the police said.

The victim, who works for a private company, mentioned in his police complaint that he received a video call from someone through a social media platform (Facebook) late on March 28 night. The profile from which the call was made bore the name of Krishna Chauhan. The call got disconnected after a few seconds, but the victim reportedly received an edited video, portraying him nude.

"Then I got a WhatsApp call wherein the caller demanded money, threatening to make that video clip viral. I transferred Rs 40,000 through my bank account. Even after that, they kept demanding money, forcing me to contact the police," the 29-year-old victim complained.

Sections 420 (cheating) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC and Sections 67 and 67-A of the IT Act have been slapped on the accused, the police said. "The probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Cyber Crime police station, West.