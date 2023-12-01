Sexual abuse in jind school: SIT has sought more time to conclude its probe, say sources

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 30

The special investigation team (SIT) has been continuing its investigation and has sought some more time to conclude its probe into the case of alleged sexual harassment of several girl students by the principal of a government senior secondary school in Jind district.

Sources said SIT in-charge Deepti Garg, who is Sirsa’s Additional Superintendent of Police, has not visited Jind district due to ailment. The SIT comprises two DSPs and three women police officers, besides the Sirsa ASP.

The sources said SIT had been recording statements of the victim girls in the case. “The victim girls have been cooperating with the police in the investigation and the report will be submitted soon to the ADGP” said a police source adding that SIT has sought some more time from the higher authorities. SIT was constituted on November 16 and was asked to conclude the probe in 10 days.

During the investigation by SIT, one more victim girl had come forward to record her statement against the accused principal. After which the police added sections under the SC/ST Act against the accused in the FIR registered against him, as the victim girl belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. The accused principal has been in judicial custody since November 4 when he was arrested by the police, after a search for nearly five days. The criminal case was registered on October 30.

The sources said the multiple preliminary inquiries conducted by the district administration, police and Education Department had found the accused principal guilty of sexual harassment of several girls. Initially, as many as 142 girls came forward to report incidents of physical and mental harassment against the principal to the three-member committee of the district administration. Later, 60 girls gave statements to the State Commission for Women, of which, six girls had recorded their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC before the magistrate.

The ADGP, Hisar range police, Shrikant Jadhav, later constituted a six-member SIT headed by the ASP, Sirsa, to conduct an investigation in the case. A police official said they would furnish the challan in the court as early as possible after the conclusion of the probe by SIT. The Jind District Bar Association had announced that they would not to take up the case of the accused principal in court.

