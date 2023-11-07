Sexual abuse in Jind school: The ominous black windowpane

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Jind, November 6

Students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in a town of Jind district, whose principal has been accused of sexual harassment, have been specifically told not to discuss the matter with anybody.

A visit to the school today revealed that teachers, too, were reticent while talking to parents, mediapersons or the visiting teams of the district police and administration regarding the ongoing investigation into the allegations of harassment and molestation of a large number of girls by the principal.

60 girls came forward to get their statement recorded: SCW The SCW chairperson has revealed that the accused kept five mobile phones, three of which were used for chatting with the victims

It has claimed that 60 girls had come forward and recorded their statements against the principal

The school has a strength of about 1,200, with a staff of 40 teachers, half of whom are women

While the principal has been suspended and is in police custody, most teachers claim ignorance about the occurrence of the molestation incidents. “The black glass in the principal’s office was there when I joined duty last year,” said a teacher.

Asked about the delay in taking cognisance of the matter, even though some girls had written to the top authorities, including the National Commission for Women on August 31, teachers claimed that they had no clue about the goings-on until the administration started investigation. “Many parents visit the school to enquire about the matter, but we have nothing to tell them,” said a teacher, while admitting that there had been a slight fall in the attendance of students after the incidents came to light.

Kept watch He used to call the girls to his room and touch them inappropriately, while keeping a watch outside the room through a black glass window. As soon as anybody entered the room, he would start discussing studies with victims. —SCW sources Students disturbed I was transferred to the school a year ago. I had no clue about any such incident before the administration started the investigation. The students are traumatised. We are trying to normalise the atmosphere in the school. —A teacher

“I was transferred to this school about a year ago. I had no clue about any such incident before the administration started the investigation. The students are traumatised. We are trying to normalise the atmosphere in the school,” a teacher said on condition of anonymity. The teachers are staying back after school hours as they are busy in preparing a report summoned by the higher authorities.

State Commission for Women (SCW) chairperson Renu Bhatia had said they received the complaint on September 13, which was forwarded to the police the next day. “But there was no progress in the matter until October 29,” she alleged.

Jind SP Sumit Kumar, however, stated that they received the complaint on October 29 and instantly registered an FIR. M Imam Raza, Jind DC, told the “Tribune” that they received a complaint on WhatsApp, and not from any formal authority. “Though the complaint did mention the names of some victims, during investigation, it turned out that these girls (whose names were forwarded on WhatsApp) did not exist. But we took up the investigation immediately,” he said, adding that a sexual harassment committee and a team headed by the SDM was investigating the matter, besides the police. “We will talk to all students from classes IX to XII,” he said.

About 15 girls had written a letter dated August 31 to the President, Prime Minister, NCW and SCW. During a press conference at its office in Panchkula on November 3, the SCW revealed that 60 girls had come forward and recorded their statements about the molestation, harassment and dirty talk by the accused. “He used to call the girls to his room and used to touch them inappropriately, while keeping a watch outside the room through a black glasspane. As soon as anybody entered the room, he would start discussing studies with the victim,” SCW sources alleged. The SCW chairperson also revealed that the accused kept five mobile phones and used three for chatting with the victims.

The SP stated that most of the complaints pertained to bad touch and dirty talk by the principal. A teacher recalled that he had heard about a tussle between the principal and some staff members who had got transferred from the school. “We don’t know the reasons behind the tussle, though,” he said, adding that they want an expeditious investigation to bring out the truth. Recently, CCTV cameras were installed on the school premises and the police had taken the data for investigation, he said. A complaint box had also been put up in the school after the incident.

The two-storey congested building, in about an acre located in a populated area, has only one entrance. On the right hand is the principal’s office, plastered with photographs of 60 meritorious students. On the left, is the primary wing. Classes XI and XII are held in the rooms located on the first floor of the building.

The school has a strength of about 1,200, with a staff of 40 teachers, half of whom are women. A resident in the adjoining street said that the locals preferred the school for the education of girls. “The school had about 2,000 students before the accused joined as principal six years ago. The strength decreased over the years,” he claimed.

A team of the Child Welfare Committee visited the school today to inform the students about ways to protest the attempts of molestation and to raise the matter with the authorities immediately.