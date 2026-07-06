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Home / Haryana / Sexual assault allegations at police station found false: Kurukshetra SP

Sexual assault allegations at police station found false: Kurukshetra SP

SP says complainant was under CCTV surveillance in lockup; investigation found bleeding was linked to a pre-existing medical condition

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra SP Chander Mohan on Monday informed that the allegations of sexual assault at the Ladwa police station were found to be false.

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Speaking to the media, the SP said, “A person, claiming that he is a bone cancer patient, alleged that he was beaten up and sexually assaulted at the Ladwa police station on the night of June 17. Since the allegations were serious and the matter was sensitive, an FIR was registered, the policemen were suspended and an SIT was constituted under the DSP Ladwa.

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The police department carried out a detailed investigation and found that the allegations levelled by the person were false.”

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The SP said that as per medical reports, the complainant was in an inebriated condition. He had arguments with the policemen at a checkpoint, and was detained. He remained in the lockup throughout the night except for a period of 10 minutes. He was under CCTV monitoring. The SP added that he was beaten up for using abusive language in an inebriated condition in the lockup.  

Referring to the allegations, the SP further informed that the complainant claimed that he was a bone cancer patient, but during the investigation, it came to light that he was not a cancer patient.

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The medical examination was conducted by a board of doctors. In the medical examination and DNA test, it was confirmed that the complainant was not sexually assaulted. Besides this, lie detection tests of the policemen were also conducted. They had not sexually assaulted the person.

The complainant refused to get the lie detection test done. The bleeding was because of the chronic anal fissures. He also had a hip replacement surgery, which was the cause of his pain.

To media queries, Mohan said, “Since the person was beaten up, he went on to make serious allegations against the policemen. It has also been observed that some people guided the person to make false allegations and appropriate action will be taken against them.”

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