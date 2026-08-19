‘Sexual assault’ at Panipat hospital raises patient safety concerns

The alleged sexual assault of a 57-year-old woman inside the CT scan centre of Panipat District Civil Hospital, followed by her death at PGI Rohtak, has raised questions over patient safety, supervision and the functioning of outsourced diagnostic services at government hospitals.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Malik has constituted a committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any administrative or procedural lapses at the CT and MRI centre, which is being operated under a public-private partnership arrangement.

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Though the committee report is awaited, sources said several lapses had come to light, including the absence of a woman employee during the victim’s CT scan and the alleged involvement of a security guard in conducting the scan despite a technician being present.

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“There were two people at the centre — a technician and a guard. However, the guard entered the console room and performed the CT scan. This is a violation of norms. We will write to the higher authorities,” said an official.

The Civil Surgeon has issued two notices to the private agency operating the centre, seeking an explanation for the alleged lapses.

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“I have constituted a team to find out the lapses. The investigation is underway and action will be taken as per the law. I have issued two notices to the private agency looking after the CT and MRI services to ensure that no such incidents happen and to ensure the safety of patients. The report of the committee, as well as the reply from the agency, will be sent to the higher authorities for further action,” said Dr Malik.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the woman was suffering from heart and other ailments. After she developed pain, her family brought her to the Civil Hospital late on August 16, where doctors advised an X-ray and CT scan. She alleged that while her family members were outside the CT room, an employee of the private agency touched her inappropriately and bit her lips. She also alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she informed her family.