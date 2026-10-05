Sexual favours, cash showers: Escorts bare details of Rs 657-cr IDFC fraud

Two female escorts who allegedly spent private time with Haryana IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal, one of six bureaucrats accused in the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam, are believed to have unwittingly helped expose the racket. A third woman, identified as the girlfriend of alleged mastermind Ribhav Rishi, is also said to have provided investigators with key details on how officials were allegedly entertained with mujra parties, luxury stays and sexual favours, according to the CBI chargesheet.

While Rishi’s girlfriend was identified as W-1, the two escorts were listed as W-2 and W-3 in the chargesheet. The identities of all three women have been kept confidential, with their details submitted in a sealed cover to the CBI Special Court in Panchkula.

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The CBI has alleged that Agarwal facilitated the opening of accounts for the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP) and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) at a particular IDFC First Bank branch in collusion with bank officials, enabling the siphoning of over Rs 60 crore.

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In her statement, W-1 told the CBI that dance parties were organised in her name at Jade Manor in Zirakpur and that she was tasked with arranging "the best mujra girls". She alleged that "Pankaj Agarwal sir" frequently pressed Rishi to organise more parties and insisted on bringing in "fresh faces". According to her, two groups of women attended such events, one performing dances and another spending private time with selected guests in rooms at the venue.

W-1 further claimed that Agarwal would discuss party arrangements in detail over WhatsApp conference calls, including the number of performers and their presentation. She also alleged that guests showered newly issued currency notes on performers and that between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore was spent on such gatherings. Over time, she said, Agarwal developed a particular preference for one performer and would specifically seek her presence.

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According to W-2, she was once called to Chandigarh for Agarwal. After missing her flight, she was allegedly instructed to travel by taxi. A suite was booked at Hotel Wyndham, Mohali, where, she claimed, Naresh Kumar Bhuwani, a former superintendent in the Development and Panchayats Department, posted a guard outside the room. She told investigators she received Rs 75,000 for sexual favours.

W-3, a resident of Zirakpur, told the CBI she attended two such parties in November and December 2025 and was paid between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 on each occasion. The women later identified Agarwal after investigators showed them his photograph, the charge sheet states.