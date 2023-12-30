‘Sexual harassment’ of junior coach rocked Jhajjar district

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar/Rewari, December 29

Though the then Sports Minister, Sandeep Singh, was booked on charges of “sexual harassment” by the Chandigarh Police in the beginning of 2023, its high-intensity impact was also witnessed in Jhajjar district as the junior coach, the complainant, comes from here.

The ‘Dhankar Khap 12,’ a council of ‘Dhankar Gotra’, not only came out in favour of her but also organised a “Sarva Khap” meeting in Davla village, which demanded sacking of Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet. When the government did not pay any heed to their demand, another meeting of “Sarva Khap” panchayat announced that it would not let the minister unfurl the Tricolour on Republic Day function. This time, the warning brought some relief for the junior coach as she was allowed to practice in Panchkula by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. Actually, the coach was shifted to Jhajjar from Panchkula before the row. She had requested for the cancellation of her transfer orders, stating that Jhajjar did not have proper facilities for practice.

Jhajjar also witnessed communal tension this year when an open air theatre located adjacent to a mosque on the Shri Ram Park campus was demolished following the court’s order while Bajrang Dal activists resisting it announced that they would recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in the mosque. They also demanded reconstruction of the open air theatre stating that the locals were emotionally attached with it as Ram Lila was staged there every year.

The brutal murder of Nikki Yadav (23) whose body was recovered from a refrigerator in Delhi in February, sent shock waves across Jhajjar district as she belonged to Kheri Khummar village here and went to Delhi for higher studies to fulfil her dreams.

In Rewari, the ambitious AIIMS project failed to take off this year too. The issue still refuses to die down as the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti Manethi again launched an indefinite dharna demanding starting of OPD services and MBBS course under the project at the earliest. However, the state government handed over the land bought for the project to the Centre and a technical bid for design, engineering, procurement and construction, including operation and maintenance of the project, was also opened this year.

A civil service aspirant, Tushar, brought a bad name to Rewari when he impersonated as Tushar Kumar who ranked 44 in the civil service exams this year. Putting the row to rest, the UPSC had to clarify that Tushar Kumar from Bihar was the genuine candidate while Tushar of Rewari failed to qualify the preliminary examination.

The Rewari health authorities put medical officers/incharge of health centres located in 45 villages on notice for registering sex ratio at birth (SRB) less than 800 at the end of 2022. Rewari district recorded the worst SRB across the state at that time.The state’s second Sainik School here finally got its own campus in Gothra village after 14 years. The school reported suicide by a student (boy). The incident left everyone shocked.

Jhajjar youth brought laurel for the district. Pistol shooters Palak Gulia and Manu Bhaker, wrestler Deepak Punia and kabaddi player Priyanka, won medals in Asian Games 2023 while Golfer Diksha Dagar of Chhappar village here was selected for Arjuna Award.

