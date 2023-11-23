 Sexual harassment of students by principal at Jind school: Arrest guest teacher who aided principal, says women panel : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Sexual harassment of students by principal at Jind school: Arrest guest teacher who aided principal, says women panel

Sexual harassment of students by principal at Jind school: Arrest guest teacher who aided principal, says women panel

She allegedly used to select girl students to send to his office

Sexual harassment of students by principal at Jind school: Arrest guest teacher who aided principal, says women panel

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) today recommended the arrest of guest teacher Babita, alleged to be an accomplice of the Jind government school principal, Kartar Singh, who is under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing a number of students.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 22

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) today recommended the arrest of guest teacher Babita, alleged to be an accomplice of the Jind government school principal, Kartar Singh, who is under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing a number of students.

Indulged in lewd talk

  • Inquiry report reveals the principal "used to ask whether they have a boyfriend", "whether they have experienced kiss or sex", and whether they "would like to befriend him".
  • He “offered to give Rs 100 to one of the students, if she visited his office”
  • He used to ask students “whether they would like to be physical with him”

HSCW Chairperson Renu Bhatia today summoned Babita after a student claimed in a statement before an inquiry committee that she used to choose young girls to send to the principal’s office. In her statement to the commission today, Babita said she would join the investigation whenever she was called. She was transferred a few months ago from the school.

Another student recorded a statement that one of her classmates died by suicide due to the principal, who used to chat with her. When the victim threatened to reveal his chats, he called her parents and insulted her. The victim was allegedly beaten up by her parents, and she later committed suicide in her school uniform.

Meanwhile, the inquiry report of the Education Department, dated November 4, revealed that 17 girls had complained that the principal had harassed them. The inquiry committee had visited the school on October 27. That time, the principal, along with some women teachers and over 100 students, were on an excursion to the Wagah border.

None of the staff members reported that they had knowledge about the harassment of students, said the report. Some girls started crying and were calmed down after counselling. “Nine of 17 students submitted written statements without disclosing their names and others refused to submit the same out of fear,” said the report.

On October 30, after counselling of class 9-12 students, a total of 381 statements were recorded. It was learnt that the principal used to stare at female students in an “unusual and bizarre way”, “used to ask whether they have a boyfriend”, “whether they have experienced kiss or sex”, and whether they “would like to befriend him”.

He used to ask “whether they would like to be physical with him”, had “caught their hand and pulled them towards him” and used to ask them to “come near him”. While talking “nonsense” with students in the office, he used to touch them on the “shoulder, neck and waist”.

He “offered to give Rs 100 to one of the students if she visited his office” and “used to touch students on the last benches in the class in an inappropriate manner”.

The report mentioned that seniors, former students, and elder sisters of students had cautioned them “to remain away from the principal and not to go to his office fitted with tinted glass”. He “used his Instagram ID, namely Kartar Singh, having Hanuman’s picture, to send absurd, offensive and obscene messages and odd questions to students and delete them later”.

The report added “he used to blackmail them saying that he shall fail them in examination and spoil their career” and that “he shall tell their parents that they have a boyfriend and their study will be discontinued”.

#Jind


