SGPC panel visits Kurukshetra gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 21

The committee constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today visited Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi to take stock of the situation and blamed the state government and the HSGMC (ad hoc) leaders for the situation.

The SGPC panel inquired about the sequence of events that took place in the last couple of days and checked the locks replaced by the HSGMC at the gurdwara and the Sikh Mission. Later, the panel met Kurukshetra SP for the release of eight SGPC and SAD leaders who were detained by the police yesterday. They also submitted a complaint against the HSGMC (ad hoc) leaders for allegedly attacking SGPC and SAD supporters.

Earlier in the day, on the call of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri, union activists and Sikh community leaders gathered at Gurdwara Mardon Sahib in Ambala against the HSGMC’s action. The BKU activists along with the SGPC panel reached Pipli together and started a dharna along the roadside on NH-44.

SGPC general secretary Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal said: “There is resentment among the Sikh community and the BJP government will pay the price in the upcoming elections. The HSGMC has taken the control forcefully and we will present a report to the SGPC chief and Akal Takht. ” Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “We had detained eight persons and they have been released on personal bonds. Investigation in the case registered is on. ”