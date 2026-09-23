Shafali gives Rohtak double delight as India win gold

Cricketer Shafali Verma once again gave the people of her hometown Rohtak double delight by playing a key role in India’s gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Shafali first created history by smashing a century off just 49 balls against Bangladesh in the semifinal two days ago, becoming the first woman to score a hundred in the Asian Games. She then delivered another impressive all-round performance in the final against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, scoring 48 runs off 29 balls and taking two wickets as India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to clinch the gold medal.

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A day before the final, Shafali had spoken to her father, Sanjeev Verma, over the phone and expressed confidence that the Indian team would win the title and bring home the gold. Her prediction came true as India produced a dominant performance in the final.

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An atmosphere of celebration erupted at Shafali’s house in Rohtak soon after India secured the gold. Sanjeev was flooded with congratulatory calls, while relatives and friends gathered at the house to celebrate the memorable achievement. Friends garlanded Sanjeev and offered him sweets as the family shared the joy of Shafali’s success.

“A day before the match, I asked Shafali what was going on in her mind…whether she was thinking negatively or positively. She replied that everything was positive in her mind and that we would definitely win the gold. I advised her to give 100 per cent in both batting and bowling. She promised me she would do so and did exactly that with her all-round performance,” Sanjeev told The Tribune.

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He said the entire family and relatives were elated over Shafali’s outstanding performance in the Asian Games. “It is a matter of immense joy. A gold medal has come to our country, and that too through women’s cricket. Congratulations to the entire nation…our daughters have brought glory to the country. Shafali played very well. When the team travelled to Dubai for the Asia Cup, she had worked hard on her skills, and her scores reflected that effort there as well as here at the Asian Games,” he added.

Asked about Shafali’s return to Rohtak, Sanjeev said her arrival programme had not yet been finalised, but the family was eagerly waiting to welcome her home.

Another family member, Satish Verma, said, “We had high hopes right from the beginning. This streak has been going on since the World Cup, then came the Asia Cup and now the Asian Games. In all three, the women have put on a marvellous performance, made records and are standing right on top,” he added.

CM congratulates Shafali

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Shafali Verma on her marvellous performance. “Haryana’s daughter and Indian cricket’s star batter Shafali has created history in women’s T20 cricket with her stellar performance in the Asian Games final. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shafali for her crucial contribution to the team’s victory and for setting the record of scoring the most runs in a year. Your historic achievement is a matter of pride for Haryana as well as the entire country,” said Saini on his social media handle.