'Stop spreading lies': Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to debate SIR in Parliament

Launching a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused him of spreading anarchy, undermining democratic institutions and shielding infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He also challenged Rahul to stop taking his allegations to the streets and instead come forward for a debate in Parliament.

Shah even offered to convene a special session of Parliament exclusively to discuss SIR.

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“Do you think our 80-year-old democracy will fall for your tricks? Rahul ji, we are people of the streets too. The BJP will give you a fitting reply in Parliament, Vidhan Sabha, villages, anywhere. Stop spreading lies. If you want a discussion, write a letter to the Prime Minister. We are ready for a special session of Parliament, and the entire issue can be discussed there,” Shah said while addressing a massive gathering after leading the party's ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra from Sector 12 in the city.

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Accompanied by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Dr Archana Gupta, Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani, co-in-charge Dr Bhola Singh and several state ministers and MLAs, Shah said the BJP's campaign, held from October 22 to November 5 across the country, had witnessed similar enthusiasm and public participation everywhere.

In his nearly 28-minute speech, Shah accused Rahul of disrupting parliamentary proceedings and boycotting discussions. He said Parliament was the appropriate forum for debate, but the Congress leader did not allow the House to function or permit meaningful discussions on important issues. He alleged that disruptions and boycotts had become part of the Congress's political culture.

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“It is Congress culture to disrupt parliamentary proceedings,” he said. Shah said PM Narendra Modi continued to enjoy overwhelming public support across the country, adding that people had elected him PM for a third consecutive term, reflecting their confidence in his leadership.

Highlighting the Congress's electoral performance after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shah claimed that voters had repeatedly rejected Rahul Gandhi and his party in subsequent Assembly elections. Referring to Haryana, he said Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had entered the electoral contest with high expectations but ultimately faced defeat. He said that the BJP had secured the people's mandate, with Nayab Singh Saini becoming CM for a second consecutive term after the party's earlier government under Manohar Lal Khattar.

Shah also accused the Congress of selectively criticising the Election Commission and EVMs. Referring to the party's victories in Kerala, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, he asked why the electoral system was acceptable when Congress won but became questionable when it lost.

“Where was SIR in 2014 and 2019? Congress was wiped out even then. There was no SIR in 2024 either, yet you lost,” he said, arguing that the party had repeatedly blamed electoral processes instead of accepting the people's verdict.

Shah also targeted the Congress over its November 1 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Questioning the claimed turnout of 10 lakh against the venue's capacity of around 70,000, he also invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the party's political legacy. He alleged that the purpose of the rally was to "save infiltrators".

Citing data to defend the SIR exercise, Shah said Rahul had claimed that around 13 crore voters were deleted from electoral rolls. “I want to make it clear that out of these 13 crore, 2.8 crore were deceased persons, and a deceased person cannot cast a vote. Another 6.25 crore had shifted, one crore had duplicate entries across three lists, and the remaining three crore were infiltrators, for whom Congress is opposing SIR” he said.

Referring to the three 'Ds', Shah said the aim of the PM Modi-led government was 'Detect, Delete and Deport' infiltrators. He accused the Congress of running a campaign to protect infiltrators and urged BJP workers to reach out to voters, counter the misinformation allegedly being spread by the Congress and explain the rationale behind SIR.

He also alleged that the Congress had failed to deploy its Booth Level Agents (BLAs) effectively during the revision exercise, questioning where its representatives were when the process was underway.

Shah further demanded that Rahul disclose details of his foreign visits, specifically questioning his trip to Vietnam. He asked how long the Congress leader had stayed there, whom he had met and what the purpose and schedule of the visit were. “You are the Leader of the Opposition. People have the right to know,” he said.

Shah also challenged Rahul to name a ‘chowk’ in Haryana for an open debate, saying the BJP Yuva Morcha president would turn up for the discussion, while Modi could join later.

Turning to Punjab, Shah advised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to learn governance from Haryana, claiming that the Saini government had extended MSP benefits to 24 crops.