Shah dodged key questions on Haryana issues, alleges Cong

Congress state in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state president Rao Narender Singh on Thursday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of evading questions on key issues concerning Haryana, alleging that he used his visit to Karnal and Ambala to deliver political speeches instead of addressing public concerns.

In a joint statement, the Congress leaders said they had raised eight important questions ahead of Shah’s visit, seeking answers on electoral irregularities, the independence of the Election Commission, law and order, women’s safety, farmers’ concerns and the accountability of the Chief Minister.

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“Instead of responding to these questions point by point, he resorted to personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi, made political references to 1984 and Bofors, and attempted to divert attention by raising the issue of infiltrators,” they alleged.

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The leaders said Rahul Gandhi had presented specific facts regarding alleged electoral irregularities in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, including suspicious voter entries, identical photographs and discrepancies in voter records.

They questioned why the BJP had not provided point-by-point answers to these allegations and why no independent investigation had been conducted. They also sought an explanation for the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the committee for appointing Election Commissioners in 2023 and his replacement by a Union Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

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On the law and order situation, Dutt and Rao Narender cited incidents of murder, extortion, gang wars and crimes against women and children, saying the growing sense of insecurity among people was a matter of serious concern.

They questioned what concrete measures the BJP government had taken to check crime and ensure public safety. They also took a dig at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s political engagements and foreign visits, asking whether these were affecting governance and the redressal of public grievances.

Referring to Shah’s remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, the Congress leaders said the victims deserved justice and those responsible must be held accountable. However, they questioned how references to 1984 and Bofors addressed contemporary concerns such as electoral transparency, farmers’ problems and women’s safety.

‘BJP uneasy over Cong’s expanding outreach’

The Congress leaders also claimed that the BJP was uneasy over the Congress’s expanding public outreach in Haryana, citing the participation at the November 1 ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The Congress leaders asserted that the party would continue to raise people’s concerns during Shah’s visits to Haryana and demand accountability from the BJP government in the state.