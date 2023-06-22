Shah, Dushyant to decide on alliance: JJP chief

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 21

JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala has stated that the decision to forge an alliance between the BJP and JJP was taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and only they could decide on the future course of the alliance.

He was talking to reporters during a series of public meetings at villages in the Meham area of Rohtak district yesterday.

Regarding the absence of BJP leaders from their programme, the JJP president maintained that it was a programme of their party. “Both parties are conducting their programmes. We are preparing for the upcoming elections. The issue of BJP-JJP alliance will be settled in due course,” he stated.

Ajay Chautala, accompanied by Haryana Minister for Panchayats Devender Babli, listened to the grievances of residents and assured them of resolving those.