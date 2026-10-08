Shah flags off Seva Jyoti Yatra, urges youth to contribute to nation-building

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life — first as Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister — would be written in golden letters when the history of India was recorded.

Shah was speaking at the state-level launch of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Jyoti Yatra under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Gurugram. He handed over the yatra torch to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who later passed it on to youth at the programme.

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Shah, Saini, BJP leaders and thousands of youths listened live to Modi’s address to the nation on completing 25 years in public life. Modi called for greater public participation in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat, with a focus on service, good governance and nation-building.

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Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sabha, Shah described October 7 as a significant day in the history of Indian democracy. Referring to Modi’s humble beginnings, he said a person born into a poor family had, through his own merit, taken crores of people along and completed 25 uninterrupted years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Shah said the yatra represented the resolve to take the country out of poverty. He listed the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the fight against Naxalism, infrastructure expansion and lifting 25 crore people out of poverty among the major achievements during Modi’s tenure.

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“Modi’s 25 years have been years dedicated to the welfare of the poor, India’s pride and the country’s progress,” Shah said, urging the youth to play an active role in nation-building.

Saini later walked through prominent routes in Gurugram and installed the yatra torch near Signature Tower. He handed over the torch to young participants and called upon them to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister said development would have real meaning only when better facilities reached every person and people’s lives became happier, more prosperous and free from problems.

The programme also marked the first appearance in Haryana of Smriti Irani after her appointment as the BJP’s state incharge on September 23. She had been expected to attend a party conference in Bhiwani on September 27 but did not turn up. She was later reported to be joining the Seva Jyoti Yatra in Jind but attended the Gurugram programme instead.

Haryana BJP co-incharge Bhola Singh accompanied Irani. She was also seen interacting with Shah during the event. The Seva Jyoti Yatra is part of the BJP’s outreach programme marking Modi’s 25 years in public life. Party workers from across south Haryana were mobilised for the Gurugram leg.