Shah lays stone of three projects worth Rs 2,366 cr

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of three development projects costing Rs 2,366 crore.

Shah, who was here to attend the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here, laid the foundation stone of medical colleges in Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,942 crore. Besides this, he also laid the foundation stone for the construction of raw water supply channel to the 2,800 MW Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana at an estimated cost of Rs 394 crore.

Thanking the Union Minister for laying the foundation stone of these three pivotal development projects, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that with the construction of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College, Yamunanagar, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 997 crore and Government Medical College, Kaithal, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 945 crore, the state government’s vision of providing best health service to the common man would soon be realised.

Khattar said that from the health perspective, dedicated steps are being taken by the state government. The recruitment of specialised doctors along with strengthening of the health infrastructures are being ensured. The state government has also set a target of opening one medical college in every district by 2025, he added.

“When our government was formed in 2014, the number of MBBS seats in Haryana was only 750. With the opening of new medical colleges, now these seats have risen to 1,600. When medical colleges open in each district, these seats will go up to 2,900. Then, there will be no shortage of doctors in the state,” Khattar said.

The Chief Minister, while thanking the Union Home Minister, said that the Gorakhpur nuclear power plant would open new vistas of development.

“The Gorakhpur Anu Vidyut Pariyojana is an ambitious initiative of the Centre. Out of 2,800 MW, 1,400 MW will be supplied to the people of Haryana. With the commissioning of this plant, smooth electricity supply will be ensured to the people of Haryana,” said Khattar.