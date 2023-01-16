Shah may attend Gohana rally

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be the chief guest at a rally being organised by the state unit of the BJP in Sonepat’s Gohana on January 29. A BJP spokesperson said Shah would address the rally being organised at Gohana for the Sonepat Parliamentary seat. This would be followed by three state-level functions to be held on February 3 to observe Sant Ravidas Jayanti. These programmes would be held in Gurugram, Narwana and Yamunanagar, according to the spokesperson.