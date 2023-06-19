Shah sounds poll bugle

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, June 18

With almost a year to go for the parliamentary elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the poll bugle in Haryana with today’s rally in Sirsa to mark nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre.

Even as he urged the public to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for all 10 Lok Sabha in the state, he particularly gave importance to Independent MLA and minister in the Manohar Lal government, Ranjit Chautala, and Gobind Kanda, Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda’s brother and BJP’s candidate in the Ellenabad bypoll, indicating the BJP’s effort to take its “independent supporters” along as it builds the party campaign.

Sources in the BJP said the rising confrontation with the party’s alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana had been “settled” for the time being.

Though there was apprehension that the BJP and JJP could part ways, given the statements being issued by senior leaders on both sides, sources said the BJP-led NDA was not in a mood to lose any alliance partners, leading to a toning down from leaders of both parties.

However, Shah urging the public to ensure that “the lotus blooms” in all 10 seats of the Lok Sabha was indicative of the fact that the BJP could go alone in keeping with the mood of the state unit. The party leaders, in the past, have expressed eagerness to contest the election on their own rather than forging a pre-poll alliance. The JJP, too, is preparing to contest all seats even though the alliance is still intact.

With Assembly elections also due next year in October, a few months after the parliamentary elections scheduled in May, the BJP continues to deliberate on the pros and cons of going into the election year with an alliance.

The leaders’ reservations come from the fact that the BJP came to power on a non-Jat card, while the JJP fought the election relying on its Jat vote-bank. It remains to be seen how long the two parties and its leaders can keep the alliance going in the face of such considerations.

Lays thrust on ‘independent’ supporters

