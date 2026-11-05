Shah to lead padyatra in Karnal, open Ambala memorial today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karnal and Ambala tomorrow to lead a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra and inaugurate the Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in both districts.

Shah will first reach Karnal to lead the padyatra, which the BJP is organising to counter the Congress and other Opposition parties’ ‘vote chori’ campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and their criticism of the Election Commission.

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He will then proceed to Ambala Cantonment to inaugurate the Shaheed Smarak on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway. The memorial commemorates the unsung heroes of the 1857 uprising. Shah will also address a public rally at Gandhi Ground after inaugurating the memorial.

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In Karnal, senior police and administrative officials, including CID chief ADGP Saurabh Singh, ADGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, IGP Ashwin Shenvi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and SP Karan Goel, reviewed the arrangements and conducted a final security rehearsal. Traffic restrictions and extensive police deployment have been planned.

Karnal MLA and padyatra convener Jagmohan Anand said Shah’s visit would energise party workers and strengthen the organisation. He said the padyatra would also help take the BJP’s message to a wider section of society.

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In Ambala, Cabinet Minister Anil Vij inspected the Shaheed Smarak and Gandhi Ground on Tuesday. He said all arrangements for the inauguration and rally had been completed and claimed that a large number of people from across Haryana would attend.

Vij said the memorial had 22 galleries equipped with modern technology, depicting the battles against British rule in 1857, the revolutionaries’ struggles and the sacrifices of freedom fighters. It would familiarise future generations with the history of the freedom struggle, he added.