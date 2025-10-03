DT
Home / Haryana / Shah to visit Rohtak, Kurukshetra today; unveil projects worth crores

Shah to visit Rohtak, Kurukshetra today; unveil projects worth crores

To inaugurate dairy plant at IMT, Rohtak

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. PTI file
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit the state today, with scheduled programmes in Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

An official spokesperson stated that as part of efforts to promote the cooperative sector, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant at IMT, Rohtak. Built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, the plant will house state-of-the-art machinery. The facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 1,000 people.

The dairy plant is India’s largest production facility for curd, buttermilk, and yogurt, with a daily capacity of 150 metric tonnes of curd, 3 lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yogurt, and 10 metric tonnes of sweets.

Shah will also distribute tool kits to 2,200 artisans during the Khadi Karigar Mahotsav at MDU, Rohtak. Organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Ministry of MSME, the event is themed “Swadeshi Se Swaavlamban”.

During the programme, Shah will also distribute modern machinery and tool kits, along with Rs 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). In addition, he will inaugurate PMEGP units and Khadi Gramodyog Bhawans.

The minister will also inaugurate a five-day exhibition in Kurukshetra on the new criminal laws. The exhibition aims to help lawyers, students, parents, and the general public understand the recent reforms in the criminal justice system.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for development projects worth about Rs 825 crore in Kurukshetra.

