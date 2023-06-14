Shah's visit: Factionalism in local unit upsets state BJP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 13

Ahead of the proposed rally of Home Minister Amit Shah in Sirsa district, factionalism in the local unit of the BJP in Sirsa district is giving the jitters to the party leadership. Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Sirsa district on June 18.

Party sources say a section of the Sirsa BJP was unhappy with district president Aditya Chautala and thus was staying away from the BJP’s programmes in the district. Party leaders Sanghthan Mantri Ravinder Raju and former state president Subhash Barala had held a meeting with the discontented section.

The sources say senior leaders are making efforts to placate party leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, BJP opponent sarpanches, who were leading the agitation against the state government, have announced that they will oppose the visit of the BJP leader in Sirsa on June 18. Haryana Sarpanch Association president Ranbir Singh Gill said they would show black flags to him during the rally.