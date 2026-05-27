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Home / Haryana / Shankar Lal Dhopra appointed chairman of Haryana School Education Board

Shankar Lal Dhopra appointed chairman of Haryana School Education Board

Dhopra has taken over charge from outgoing board chief Pawan Kumar

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:17 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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The head office of the BSEH in Bhiwani. Tribune file
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Shankar Lal Dhopra has been appointed as the chairman of the Haryana School Education Board (BSEH).

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The official appointment order, dated May 26, was approved by the Governor of Haryana and formally issued by Vijay Singh Dahiya, Principal Secretary of the School Education Department.

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Dhopra has taken over charge from outgoing board chief Pawan Kumar.

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As chairman of the BSEH, headquartered in Bhiwani, his key mandate will be to steer state board examinations and introduce measures to make the board’s administrative and examination systems more transparent, digitally integrated and efficient.

Profile and background

Dhopra is a practising advocate who completed his early education locally before earning his LLB degree from Jaipur University. He began his public life as a student leader at Vaish College and later served as vice president of the Janata Party Yuva Morcha. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1988.

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Over nearly four decades in the party, he has held several organisational roles, including BJP Mandal executive member, district secretary, state co-media chief, state general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, and BJP district president for Bhiwani.

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