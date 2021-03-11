Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 6

Gurugram police have arrested a sharp shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who carried a bounty of Rs 5000 on his head. Three pistols, 9 magazines and 20 cartridges were recovered from his possession. He was trying to execute some big crime in the city. A team led by Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, head of Farrukhnagar crime unit, arrested the wanted sharp shooter. The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Bishnoi, alias Sanju, a resident of Rohidawali, Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan.

“The accused was nabbed from Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar bypass yesterday night. He had come to city and got in touch with Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through Signal app. We are questioning the accused,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

Police said that the accused confessed that on the direction of Anmol Bishnoi, he along with other associates had opened fire in Jan Seva hospital, Sri Ganganagar on February 17. On April 29, he had fired at a man belonging to his village. Same day, he also fired at the house of one Dildar Singh in Sri Ganganagar.

“The accused revealed that he had sheltered Rohit Khod in his village, who is accused of firing at the house of a liquor businessman in Pataudi on the directions of Anmol Bishnoi. We will take him on police remand for questioning,” added ACP Sangwan.

Meanwhile, the Manesar crime unit team led by sub inspector Dalpat Singh nabbed two henchmen of gangsters Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Khod. The arrested accused have been identified as Rajat, alias Raka, a resident of Kheda Khurampur village, and Sagar, a resident of Shikohpur village.

“They were planning to commit a crime but were timely nabbed by our team. Two pistols and 20 cartridges were recovered from their possession and we are questioning them,” said ACP Sangwan.