Shatrujeet Kapur to head ITBP, Praveen Kumar BSF, Rakesh Aggarwal NIA           

Senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

He will succeed incumbent Praveen Kumar, who has been named the new chief of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Kapur, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently working in his cadre state Haryana.

He has been appointed DG, ITBP, for a period up to October 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his retirement.

Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was appointed the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA, for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.