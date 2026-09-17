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Home / Haryana / Shaven heads and handcuffs: 5 murder accused marched through Hisar village

Shaven heads and handcuffs: 5 murder accused marched through Hisar village

Police take accused to crime spot in Adampur as part of investigation; video goes viral on social media

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:57 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Policemen taking the murder accused with shaved heads and masked faces to the crime scene on foot through a market in Adampur, Hisar, on Thursday.
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Five persons arrested for murder were paraded with shaved heads and handcuffed by Adampur police in Hisar on Thursday, with cops taking them to the scene of crime on foot.

A video of the accused being walked through the market has gone viral on social media.

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The accused have been identified as Jairam and Akshay Jajuda, residents of Khara Barwala village, Sandeep of Mandi Adampur, Umesh of Jawahar Nagar and Sameer of Tibba Basti in Adampur. They will be produced in court on Friday.

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They are among 13 persons named in the FIR for the murder of 19-year-old Rajnish, a resident of Khara Barwala, who was brutally killed near a filling station at Khara Barwala on the night of September 13.

Police have also arrested one more person as a conspirator in the case.

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Police spokesperson Madan Lal said the accused were taken to the spot as part of investigation. The SHO leading the team said no one who indulges in wrongdoing can escape the law.

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