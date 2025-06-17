Sheetal murder case: Accused confesses to killing Haryana model; remanded to two-day police custody

Sunil, a resident of Israna and the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Haryanvi model Sheetal, was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to two-day police custody for further investigation.

Addressing a press conference, DSP (HQ) Satish Vats said that under the guidance of SP Bhupinder Singh, the CIA-1 team led by sub-inspector Sandeep arrested the accused on Monday. During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to stabbing Sheetal.

Sheetal, 24, a resident of Satkartar Colony in Panipat and an actress in Haryanvi music industry, was reported missing by her sister on June 15 at the Matlauda police station. Based on the complaint, a case under Section 127(6) of the BNS was registered and search operations were initiated, the DSP said.

On Monday morning, Sonipat police recovered a woman's body from a canal near Kharkhoda. The deceased was identified as Sheetal.

In police custody, Sunil revealed that he had been in contact with Sheetal for some time after meeting her at Panipat mall. On June 14, after her shoot, he picked her up. During the return journey, an argument broke out over a phone call Sheetal received from another man. Enraged, Sunil stabbed her multiple times inside the car. He also sustained a cut on his hand during the attack, DSP asserted.

He later drove to the Delhi Parallel Canal near Jatal Road and dumped the car into the canal after disposing of Sheetal’s body in the water. He attempted to stage the incident as an accident to mislead police, the DSP said.

The police have recovered the car used in the crime, along with Sheetal’s mobile phone and shoes. During the remand, police will conduct detailed questioning and attempt to recover the murder weapon, he added.