Gurugram: Shell out Rs 5,500 for driving in wrong direction

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 23

Now, driving in wrong direction in Gurugram is going to be heavy on people’s pockets. If anyone is found driving in the wrong direction, he will be challaned Rs 500 along with the fine of Rs 5,000 for dangerous driving. So the violators will now have to pay a total of Rs 5,500.

Gurugram's black spots Out of the 36 black spots in the district, maximum number of road accidents occur at Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Narsingpur Cut, IMT-Manesar Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Pachgaon Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Sidhrawali Cut.

Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, traffic, said that driving in wrong direction was dangerous driving.

“Ignorance of traffic rules and using short cuts has become the norm. Vehicle drivers are putting their lives as well as that of others at risk in Gurugram by driving in the wrong direction. On Monday, we issued 45 challans to violators for driving in the wrong direction included with the fine of dangerous driving. Strict action will be taken against those who do not follow rules”, said the DCP.

According to statistics of the traffic police, most of the road accidents occur due to overspeeding and driving in the wrong direction. Every day, three to four road accidents take place in the district, in which one person loses his life on an average.

As per the traffic police data, in August so far, more than 60 road accidents have taken place and 36 persons have died in these accidents. One of the key reason behind the accidents is revealed as wrong direction driving. In Gurugram disrtict, vehicles run in the wrong direction at 38 places. The police also identified 36 black spots on highways and city roads. As many as 225 persons have died in the district from January 1 to August 23, said the police.

The traffic police have prepared the data of 38 such places in the district, where most vehicles run in the wrong direction. Every day at these points, more than a thousand drivers are risking their lives as well as that of others by driving in the wrong direction.

Out of the 36 black spots in the district, maximum numbers of road accidents occur at Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Narsingpur Cut, IMT-Manesar Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Pachgaon Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Sidhrawali Cut. These black spots account for 4 to 5.54 per cent of the fatalities in accidents in the past three years.

The city’s inner MDI Chowk, Dhankot Chowk, Hamilton Court Glaria, Genpact Chowk and Valley View Cut had the lowest death toll of 0.62 to 0.92 per cent. Between 2019 and 2021, 325 persons died at these 36 black spots while 314 were seriously injured.

A senior traffic police officer said vehicles did not ply according to the speed limit on 80 per cent of the city’s roads, including the Delhi-Jaipur highway.