Shelters packed, stray cattle take over Faridabad streets

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 3

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) is facing an acute shortage of shelters for stray animals, especially the cattle. With the existing capacity being able to adjust only 4,000 head of cattle, almost thrice the number of stray animals continue to roam on city and district roads, resulting in civic issues such as traffic bottlenecks, as per sources.

The MC has announced to work on avenues to expand the capacity by taking help of the shelters located in 24 villages recently included in the civic limits.

EXPANSION ON CARDS We are working to send 3,000 head of cattle to new shelters by fixing the aid to be provided to them. More funds and land have been proposed to ensure the expansion of the intake capacity of the shelters at Nawada, Bhupani and Neemka villages. —BS Tewatia, MC official

“A proposal is being worked out to adjust more head of cattle in new gaushalas at Nawada, Bhupani and Neemka villages, which is likely to expand the intake capacity to around 7,000,” claim official sources in the MC.

Revealing that around 4,000 head of cattle have been lodged in the existing shelters maintained by the civic body at Unchagaon and Mawai villages along with Gopal Gaushala against the official capacity of 3,300, the new places are likely to adjust another 3,000 head of cattle.

Admitting that the city needs a shelter capacity of over 10,000, an MC official said while a survey of the stray cattle was yet to be done, the number could be between 10,000 and 15,000 currently. The MC removes an average of 50 cows and bulls from roads each month, claimed the sources, adding that funds to the tune of Rs 18 lakh per year were given by the MC to the official cow shelters.

BS Tewatia, an MC official, said more funds and land had been proposed to ensure the expansion of the intake capacity of the shelters at Nawada, Bhupani and Neemka villages. Notably, these villages have been included in the civic limits last year.

Expressing concern over the release of stray animals by the Delhi administration here, he said a large number of monkeys and donkeys had been released in the Surajkund area in the past few years.

Vishnu Goel, a local, said while animals roaming on roads had been responsible for a large number of accidents and traffic snarls, the menace belies the claims of making the city stray cattle free way back in 2017.

Though a Gau Sewa Aayog was set up in 2010, not a single challan has been issued as the detection of the owners of stray cattle is difficult, it is claimed.