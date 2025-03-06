In an effort to enhance its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2024, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to make all three Sherorooms-cum-nursing rooms functional.

These much-hyped Sherooms, originally designed to provide a safe space for women, had remained non-operational for several months. However, with an eye on improving cleanliness scores, two of them have now been converted into “pink toilets” exclusively for women, while the third will soon be transformed into an aspirational toilet for both men and women. Additionally, seven more aspirational toilets are set to be constructed across the city, for which tender has been floated.

The decision comes after Karnal experienced a significant decline in its Swachh Survekshan ranking in 2023, dropping 30 places compared to the previous year. The city ranked 115th among cities with a population above one lakh, whereas it was 85th in 2022. Karnal’s rankings in previous years reflect a continuous fluctuation: 86th in 2021, 17th in 2020, 24th in 2019, 41st in 2018, and 65th in 2017.

The Sheroroom initiative was originally launched to provide a comfortable and secure space for women, particularly lactating mothers. These facilities were equipped with waiting areas, sanitary napkin disposers, mobile charging sockets and magazines, operating from 8 am to 8 pm However, over time, these rooms became non-functional, leading the KMC to convert them into pink and aspirational toilets.

The first Sheroroom was inaugurated on November 23, 2017, by then Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, with each facility constructed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh. These were located at Railway Road, Nehru Palace and ITI Chowk.

Priyanka Saini, XEN KMC, confirmed the transformation work and said, “The Sherorooms situated on Railway Road and near Nehru Palace have already been converted into pink toilets. The third one at ITI Chowk will be converted into an aspirational toilet. Seven aspirational toilets will also be constructed, for which tender process is underway.”

Dr Vaishali Sharma, Commissioner KMC, said their aim was to improve sanitation infrastructure in the city. “The step will boost our score in Swachh Survekshan. We are also making efforts to make all public toilets functional and clean,” said the Commissioner.