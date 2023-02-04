Shifting of DD Kendra from Hisar to Chandigarh unacceptable: Congress MP Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 3

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda joined the ongoing dharna to protest the shifting of the Doordarshan Kendra from Hisar to Chandigarh, here today.

The MP said it was a loss for Haryana as it was the only state which did not have its Doordarshan Kendra in the country. “This is unacceptable and I will give a notice to the government in Parliament and seek a reply from the government in this matter. Hisar Doordarshan Kendra is the heritage of Haryana, will do everything possible to save it,” he said.

Attacking the state government, the Congress leader said earlier, the state government could not even save the rail coach factory and the international airport. And now, Doordarshan Kendra had also gone from Haryana as well.

“In the past nine years, the BJP government did not bring any new project for Haryana. In fact, it could not even save the projects approved by the previous Congress-led UPA government,” he alleged adding that an international airport, which was proposed to be set up in Meham in Rohtak district was so strategically placed that it would have opened up employment opportunities for the youth of Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak as the site was in the middle of these three districts. “These developments exposed that a weak government was in place in Haryana which could not protect the interests of the state,” he maintained.

#Congress #Hisar