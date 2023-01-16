Pvt school bodies unhappy with extension of vacation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 15

Unhappy with the extension of winter vacations, the private school bodies demanded the reopening of schools for students of Class 6 onwards from Monday. The school managements said the schools were already closed for 15 to 20 days, and any further extension of the vacation would affect studies.

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, had issued directions for the closure of all schools, both private and government, from January 1 to 15, but on January 13 the directorate issued fresh orders, extending the winter break till January 21. However, owing to the board exams, Class 10 and 12 students would have to continue going to school.

Prashant Munjal, vice-president, Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, said, “The government has extended the winter break due to which it would become difficult for schools to cover the pending syllabus. During the board exams, the schools will become exam centres, and would remain closed for other classes.”

“We met Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, and explained the situation to him. The MLA assured that he will take up the matter with the Education Minister. We have decided to wait for the government’s response till January 15, else we will be forced to reopen the schools from January 16. If needed, we will take a legal course,” he added.