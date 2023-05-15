SHO among seven booked for abetting suicide in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 14

Two cops, including the SHO of the Mahendragarh Sadar police station and investigation officer (IO), among seven persons were today booked for abetment to suicide on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that the cops, in connivance with other accused, had registered a false case against her husband, which forced him to take the extreme step.

The accused included SHO Santosh Kumar, IO Ranbir, Mahipal, his wife Shakuntla, father Jagmal, mother Dhanpati of Khera village and Mahipal’s relative Raju of Faizabad village.

In her complaint, Manjeshlata of Kheri village said a scuffle took place between her husband Ashok Mahan and Mahipal on April 23. Thereafter, her husband got an FIR registered at the Sadar police station against Mahipal and others, but the police did not take action on it and registered a false case against her husband on May 2, she added.

“In connivance with Mahipal and others, the SHO and the IO started harassing my husband. Following this, my husband submitted an application to the Deputy Commissioner, urging for the replacement of the IO. In the meantime, Mahipal and his family members, armed with weapons, used to come to our house and threatened us with dire consequences. The SHO, too, during the investigation not only manhandled my husband but also insulted him badly. Harassed by these people, my husband died by suicide yesterday by hanging himself,” said Manjeshlata in the complaint.

Vikrant Bhushan, SP, Mahendragarh, said it was a family dispute over some land. Both the parties had filed separate complaints against each other, hence a cross-case was booked against both the parties into the matter.

“The SHO and the IO have been sent to the police lines, while the DSP has been tasked to prob the matter. Action will be taken against those found guilty,” said the SP.