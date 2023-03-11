SHO caught taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Yamunanagar, March 10
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Karnal, arrested a station house officer (SHO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Yamunanagar district today.
Inspector Sachin of ACB, Karnal, said a team of the bureau caught sub-inspector Dharampal Singh, who was posted as the SHO at the Sadhaura police station of the district, from within the police station.
He said the accused was demanding Rs 2,500 per vehicle for allowing overloaded trucks involved in the transportation of mining material through his area. He further said that the SHO demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for allowing 20 overloaded trucks.
“After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested while he was accepting the bribe,” said the police.
