SHO held for ‘taking bribe’

Kaithal, February 2
A high-voltage drama was witnessed at the Cheeka police station in Kaithal district today over the arrest of an SHO for allegedly taking bribe. However, no bribe money was recovered from him.
Vigilance team members took the SHO into the custody, based on call recording and questioned by team members for over four hours.
“We have arrested Cheeka SHO Jaiveer for taking bribe from a local resident. A case has been registered against him,” said Suresh Saini, inspector (Vigilance) Kaithal.
Meanwhile, many local residents protested at the police station, claiming the SHO to be an honest person and said he was being targeted. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4