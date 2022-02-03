SHO held for ‘taking bribe’

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 2

A high-voltage drama was witnessed at the Cheeka police station in Kaithal district today over the arrest of an SHO for allegedly taking bribe. However, no bribe money was recovered from him.

Vigilance team members took the SHO into the custody, based on call recording and questioned by team members for over four hours.

“We have arrested Cheeka SHO Jaiveer for taking bribe from a local resident. A case has been registered against him,” said Suresh Saini, inspector (Vigilance) Kaithal.

Meanwhile, many local residents protested at the police station, claiming the SHO to be an honest person and said he was being targeted. —