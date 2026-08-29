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Home / Haryana / SHO of Naggal police station dies after sustaining bullet injury

SHO of Naggal police station dies after sustaining bullet injury

Exact circumstances leading to the incident yet to be ascertained

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 05:38 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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SHO of Naggal police station, Sub-Inspector Karambir Singh, has died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly sustaining a bullet injury inside the police station.

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The exact circumstances leading to the incident and the cause of the injury are yet to be ascertained, police officials said, adding that the matter is under investigation.

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Karambir was rushed to Civil Hospital, Ambala City, where doctors declared him dead. His body was shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem examination, the officials said.

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Several police officials and personnel from other police stations reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident.

DSP (Headquarters) Vijay Kumar said, “Naggal SHO Karambir Singh has lost his life after suffering a bullet injury. The exact reason behind the incident is being ascertained. The matter is under investigation.”

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