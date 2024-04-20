Panipat SHO on the run after aide caught taking Rs 1L bribe

Karnal, April 19
A team of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal, has arrested a man — who is allegedly an aide of the SHO, Sector-13/17 police station in Panipat — red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Thursday. The SHO managed to flee from the spot. The team members are on the lookout for the SHO.
The ACB Karnal unit has registered a case against the SHO, Inspector Bilasa Ram, and his accomplice Dharmendra under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said an ACB spokesperson.
He said the ACB team had received a complaint that Inspector Bilasa Ram and Dharmendra were demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for removing the name of the complainant’s friend from an FIR.
The ACB team of Karnal laid a trap to arrest them. Accused Dharmendra was arrested red-handed. The ACB team is investigating.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...