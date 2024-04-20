Panipat SHO on the run after aide caught taking Rs 1L bribe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 19

A team of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal, has arrested a man — who is allegedly an aide of the SHO, Sector-13/17 police station in Panipat — red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Thursday. The SHO managed to flee from the spot. The team members are on the lookout for the SHO.

The ACB Karnal unit has registered a case against the SHO, Inspector Bilasa Ram, and his accomplice Dharmendra under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said an ACB spokesperson.

He said the ACB team had received a complaint that Inspector Bilasa Ram and Dharmendra were demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for removing the name of the complainant’s friend from an FIR.

The ACB team of Karnal laid a trap to arrest them. Accused Dharmendra was arrested red-handed. The ACB team is investigating.

