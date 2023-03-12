SHO sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 11

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal, today produced sub-inspector Dharampal Singh before the duty magistrate in the Jagadhari district courts. Inspector Sachin of the ACB said the court sent the accused to judicial custody.

According to information, Dharmapal was posted as the SHO at Sadhaura police station and he had been arrested by a team of the ACB red-handed yesterday while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from within the police station.

The accused was demanding Rs 2,500 per vehicle for allowing overloaded trucks/vehicles involved in the transportation of mining material through his area. Inspector Sachin further said the SHO demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for allowing 20 overloaded trucks.

“After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000,” said the inspector.