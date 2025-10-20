SHO suspended after liquor video goes viral

The Charkhi Dadri police today placed the SHO of the City police station under suspension after a video went viral on social media showing some police personnel exchanging liquor bottles along with boxes of sweets in the mini-secretariat near the SP office in the town.

The DSP Headquarters Charkhi Dadri, Dheeraj Kumar, informed mediapersons that the SHO, Sunny Kumar, had been suspended in connection with the video and departmental proceedings had been initiated against him. The video, purportedly shot from a building in front of the mini-secretariat, showed some cops holding bottles of liquor along with boxes of sweets near two cars parked nearby.

The DSP said the police had started an inquiry as to who the police personnel were in the video and requisite action would follow in the matter after investigation.