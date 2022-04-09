Hisar SHO suspended for giving undue favour to murder accused

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 8

The Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended Inspector Kaptan Singh, who was recently transferred to the Police Lines from the City police station where he was the station house officer (SHO), on the charges of giving undue advantage to one of the accused in a murder case.

The murder took place on August 2, 2021, when a group of assailants had shot dead a youth, Jony, in the town. The police had registered a case against the assailants identified as Mitanshu, Arjun, Subham and one other person. Rohtash, father of the victim, met SP Lokender Singh and alleged the police had not arrested one of the accused. He alleged that the then SHO of the City police station Kaptan Singh intimidated him when he met him earlier.

A police spokesperson said on the basis of a preliminary report, SHO Kaptan Singh was shifted to the Police Lines and has been placed under suspension.