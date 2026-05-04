SHO suspended

Tribune News Service

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Rohtak, May 3

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Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit has suspended Ravinder Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Meham police station.

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Sources said the action had been taken following a complaint alleging that the SHO showed negligence in taking prompt action in a crop theft case. The SP has confirmed the development. As per sources, a farmer of Farmana Khas village filed a complaint with the police stating that his co-villager stole his crop last month.