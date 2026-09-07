‘Sholay’ moment in Jind: Man climbs 160-ft tower, demands marriage with live-in partner

Taking a leaf out of a scene from the blockbuster Bollywood movie Sholay, a 35-year-old man climbed a tower in Bahadurgarh village of Jind district yesterday, demanding to marry a particular woman. The drama ended nearly 24 hours later when the man climbed down from the 160-ft-high mobile tower on Monday.

The man, identified as Sunil Kumar, had climbed the tower to insist on marrying a woman with whom he had been in a live-in relationship. The Safidon police detained him after he climbed down.

Advertisement

According to information, Kumar, a father of two children, had climbed the mobile tower demanding that the woman be brought to him and that he be allowed to marry her. He had made a similar attempt on September 4, when he climbed a mobile tower in Ratta Khera village in Jind district. He was persuaded to climb down after being given assurances.

Advertisement

However, he climbed another tower in his native village of Bahadurgarh the following day, reiterating the same demand. Despite repeated appeals from officials and family members, he refused to come down. The police remained at the spot throughout the night while he spent the night atop the tower.

A team of the Haryana Disaster Response Force (HDRF) was deployed on Monday in view of the situation. Family members and officials remained in contact with him over the phone throughout the day. Their efforts finally bore fruit in the afternoon when his younger brother, Bajinder, persuaded him to climb down.

Advertisement

Sunil appeared exhausted and distressed due to hunger and thirst after spending nearly a day on the tower. Initially, the HDRF team provided him with first aid before taking him home.

Later, the police reached the village and took Sunil into custody for questioning. According to information, Sunil had been facing marital discord with his wife and had been living with a woman from another village for about a year. The woman, who is a mother of three children, had left him a few days ago and returned to her children.

Sunil reportedly wants to divorce his wife and marry the woman with whom he had been in a live-in relationship.

Safidon SHO Chandrapal said the man had safely climbed down from the tower and was being questioned. The SHO said the police would take action according to law if they received any complaint in the matter.