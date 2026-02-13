Florists and gift shops across the city are decked up with bouquets and gift combos for Valentine’s Day. “It is the day to express your feelings and love to someone special. Apart from a bouquet, I will buy some chocolates and gifts. There are many options available online, but I want to buy gifts from an offline store to avoid any delivery related issues or disappointment regarding the quality of product,” said a youngster, who was buying a bouquet.

Another teenager said, “There are a lot of options and I am spoilt for choice. The prices of flowers are also on the higher side today, but it was expected.” Malay Adak, a florist in Ambala Cantonment, said, “The response from customers has been good so far, but sales are on the lower side compared to the last year. We have been preparing baskets and bouquets and also customising these as per customer request.”

Ashok Kumar, another florist, added, “The business this year hasn’t been that good so far. Earlier, nearly 30 per cent of the business used to come on the eve of Valentine’s Day, but this year the sales are not that good. An increase in the prices of flowers is a reason behind the lower sales. A rose stem that used to cost Rs 30 to 50 last year, is being sold for Rs 50 to 100 this year. The cost of bouquets has also gone up. Freshness is the key and since flowers can’t be stored for long, we have brought limited stock to avoid any losses.” He added that, “We are still hopeful of doing good business on Valentine’s Day. Other gifts like teddy bears, dolls and other items have also been stocked for youngsters,” he said.

Gift galleries were decked up to attract the youngsters to the special day. Rajan, a shop owner, said, “Different gift items and combos with heart-shaped balloons, pillows and artificial jewellery have been prepared for the buyers. We are expecting a good business on Saturday as the youngsters and the newly married couples don’t want to miss the chance of expressing their feelings to their partners.”