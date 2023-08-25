Shop owners’ relief issue be raised in Assembly

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 24

The issues of no compensation to those whose shops were demolished in the Gandhi Camp area for the construction of the nation’s first railway elevated track, waterlogging at Chhotu Ram Chowk and nearby areas even in mild rains and the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in Rohtak city will be flagged at the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha that begins on August 25.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra will corner the state government over the issues as it has failed to resolve them. The issue of unauthorised colonies has assumed significance following the state government’s recent decision to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies falling under the purview of the Town and Country Planning Department.

“Those whose shops were razed for the elevated railway track project, five years ago, are devastated, as the state government has refused to provide them compensation by citing their establishments as unauthorised. I will question the government as to why these people have been left to the mercy of God,” Batra said.

The MLA said the government should make it clear how many people had been displaced in the wake of the elevated rail project and what policy had been framed for their rehabilitation.

“Mild rains lead to flood-like situation at Chhotu Ram Chowk and nearby areas. The water remains stagnant for several hours and even enters houses and shops due to the poor drainage system. Draining out accumulated water in Laad wala pond is the only solution to this problem and I had suggested the government for the transfer of this pond to the Public Health and Engineering Department from the Municipal Corporation but the government is yet to respond to it,” said Batra.

