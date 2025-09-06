DT
Home / Haryana / Shopkeepers fined for waste violations in Hisar

Shopkeepers fined for waste violations in Hisar

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:43 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
Officials from Hisar Municipal Corporation (MC) recently imposed fines on four shopkeepers in Rajguru Market for failing to keep dustbins for waste collection, while another individual was penalised for dumping garbage in the open.

As part of its ongoing cleanliness drive, the MC has been urging residents not to throw waste in the open and to ensure that every shop keeps a dustbin. Municipal Commissioner Neeraj has directed officials to spread awareness about proper waste disposal, segregation of wet and dry waste and the use of only authorised municipal waste collection vehicles.

During the drive, two shopkeepers were also fined for using single-use plastic, while two more individuals were penalised for dumping garbage in the open.

