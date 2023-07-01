Short of staff, Rohtak police shut nine posts

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 30

Owing to lack of staff and complaints of corrupt practices, the Rohtak police authorities have closed nine of the 21 police posts in the district and merged these with the police stations under which they were functioning.

The police personnel serving at the said posts have now been posted at the respective police stations.

“The provision of online police services, coupled with the deployment of police riders and emergency response vehicles (ERVs), had also rendered many police posts redundant,” said district police spokesman Sunny Laura. As per sources, complaints against the officials deployed at police posts was also a reason behind the merger.

The rented buildings being used to run police posts would be vacated, while those owned by the department would be put to some other uses, said sources.