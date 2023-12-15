Short session to evade questions, claims Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today held a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party before the start of the Assembly session to discuss the issues to be raised.

He said the MLAs raised issues related to deaths due to spurious liquor in Yamunanagar-Ambala, unemployment, sexual exploitation of students in Jind-Kaithal, mining scams, shortage of doctors in hospitals, scams, and pending compensation to farmers.

“Proposals for Adjournment and Calling Attention motions have been given to discuss issues like the falling level of education, increasing pollution, polluted irrigation water supply in Gurugram and tampering with sports policy,” he said.

“The BJP-JJP will not be allowed to run away from questions. The government has deliberately called the session for only three days to avoid questions. The Congress has also demanded an extension of the duration of the session in the Business Advisory Committee meeting,” he said.

